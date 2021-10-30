Tripura unveils new Covid guidelines, TMC calls it attempt to stall political campaign

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, the Biplab Deb government has issued fresh guidelines making COVID-19 tests mandatory for people entering Tripura from a state that has more than one district with over 5% cent positivity rate, drawing criticism from West Bengal's ruling TMC which called it a tactic to thwart its political campaign in the northeastern state.

An official order said people coming from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will have to undergo a sample test at Tripura's entry points, if they fail to produce a COVID-negative report not older than 48 hours.

''Negative test report for COVID-19 done by RTPCR or True NAT or CBNAAT, 48 hours prior to the journey, is required for entry into the state through airport, railway stations from those states of the country where more than one district have positivity rate of 5% or more, as on 26.10.2021,'' a notification issued on Friday by Directorate of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine said.

The state has recorded as many as 84,449 Covid-19 cases and 813 deaths so far.

The TMC reacted sharply on Saturday, accusing the BJP dispensation in Tripura making every effort to stop the party from expanding its base in that state.

Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee claimed that the Tripura government is scared of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and using its machinery to stop his rally on Sunday.

''The BJP is scared of Abhishek. They are using coronavirus as a shield to stop him from addressing the people of Tripura. This shows they know well that the people of Tripura are no longer with the BJP,'' the West Bengal minister said.

The TMC is trying to gain a foothold in the northeastern state ahead of 2023 assembly elections there.

Kunal Ghosh, the TMC’s West Bengal unit spokesperson, alleged that many party workers have come under attack in Tripura over the past two months.

''If @BJP4Tripura and @BjpBiplab put half the effort into governance that they do into keeping @AITC4Tripura out of the State, maybe Tripura's people would have had access to basic amenities by now. RT-PCR test or not, come 2023, BJP will definitely be out of the state,'' Ghosh tweeted.

Responding to the taunts, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC was trying to ''import the politics of violence” in Tripura from Bengal. ''People of Tripura do not want the TMC. It is the TMC that is continuously meddling in the affairs of Tripura and trying to import the politics of violence from Bengal. The party is trying to destabilise the situation in Tripura,'' the BJP leader claimed.

Making light of TMC's assertions, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumder said the BJP does not need any COVID-19 protocol to stop someone like Abhishek Banerjee, who is ''not an important leader'' anywhere outside the state.

''Given the current pandemic situation, RT-PCR test and COVID-negative report is a standard followed by the administrations all over the country, and the TMC is just politicising the matter,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)