RSS welcomes Modi meeting Pope Francis in Vatican

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:37 IST
The RSS on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican saying that the meeting was enhancing the prestige of the nation.

''What is wrong if the head of the government meets anyone in the existing civil system in the world? We welcome it because we believe in 'Vasudhava Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). We respect all the religions,'' the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters here.

He was talking to reporters on the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting.

''It is a matter of pleasure that the Prime Minister is meeting the heads of other nations and is increasing the prestige of our nation,'' Hosabale said.

He also maintained that it was for the head of the government to meet another head of the government and the decision is left to the government whom they want to meet. PTI GMS BN BN

