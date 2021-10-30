Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi rides on traditional motorcycle taxi 'Pilot' in Goa

On his visit to poll-bound Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hopped on a traditional motorcycle taxi locally known as 'Pilot' for a ride in state capital Panaji.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi rides on traditional motorcycle taxi 'Pilot' in Goa
Rahul Gandhi riding motorcycle taxi 'Pilot' in Panaji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On his visit to poll-bound Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hopped on a traditional motorcycle taxi locally known as 'Pilot' for a ride in state capital Panaji. In a video, Gandhi is spotted donning a helmet and face mask and riding pillion on the 'motorcycle taxi' on a ride from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi gave floral tributes at the Martyrs column. He also interacted with fisherfolk at Velsao beach in the state.

Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Saturday for a day-long visit, kickstarting the campaigning for the Conress party ahead of Assembly polls in the state that are scheduled to be held early next year. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021