Amit Shah visits Harihar Ashram in Haridwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Harihar Ashram in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Harihar Ashram in Haridwar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shah paid a visit to the Parad Shiv Temple in the Harihar Ashram and garlanded the 'Parad Shivling'.

Earlier in the day, he met the Shantikunj Ashram chief Pranav Pandya in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present in the meeting. Shah also addressed the golden jubilee celebrations of Shantikunj Ashram in Haridwar today.

Addressing the event, the Union Home Minister said, "Veda Samvat chanting of Gayatri Mantra changes people's life. In the Sanatan Dharma, many mysteries of physiology and nature have been mentioned in a very simple way. When I was four years old, my grandfather taught me the Gayatri Mantra. I started chanting Gayatri Mantra in childhood. Compassion and good thinking are basic feelings of human life. Prudence, honesty, responsibility and bravery should be considered an integral part of life." Shah said a divine atmosphere has been created at Shantikunj in Haridwar by chanting Gayatri Mantra crores of times. He said that it gives energy and consciousness and increases the joy and enthusiasm in the person. (ANI)

