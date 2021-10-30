Left Menu

UK's Frost calls French PM remarks on Brexit 'very troubling'

British Brexit minister David Frost said remarks made by France's prime minister in a letter to the European Union suggesting the bloc should demonstrate there is "more damage to leaving the EU than to remaining there" were "very troubling".

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:36 IST
British Brexit minister David Frost said remarks made by France's prime minister in a letter to the European Union suggesting the bloc should demonstrate there is "more damage to leaving the EU than to remaining there" were "very troubling". "I hope this opinion is not held more widely across the EU," Frost said on Twitter. "To see it expressed in this way is clearly very troubling and very problematic in the current context when we are trying to solve many highly sensitive issues, including on the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Frost said Britain was "actively considering launching dispute settlement proceedings" over what it sees as France's breach of the Brexit trade treaty. "We will continue to talk constructively to try to resolve all the differences between us, and we urge the EU and France to step back from rhetoric and actions that make this more difficult," he said.

