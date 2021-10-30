Left Menu

Over 75 per cent turnout in bypoll to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Byelection to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency recorded 75.51 per cent turnout as the voting concluded at 7 pm on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

The polling which started at 7 am proceeded peacefully across 333 booths in the constituency which is part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, they said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MP Mohan Delkar, an independent.

Delkar, a seven-time MP, allegedly hanged himself at a Mumbai hotel on February 22, 2021.

The administration had deployed 10 companies of paramilitary forces along with local police during the byelection.

There are three contestants in the fray -- Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar who contested as a Shiv Sena candidate, the BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

There were a total of 2.58 lakh eligible voters. Mohan Delkar had won the 2019 election by defeating then sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.

