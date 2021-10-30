4,200 women artisans, weavers in Uttar Pradesh join BJP

More than 4,200 women artisans and weavers from 26 districts in Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday. Motivating the women to join the saffron party, Irani said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to more than 6.25 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

From the organisation to government, the party is trying to empower every part of society, she said as she threw light on various welfare programmes of the state and central government.

Khsipra Shukla, co-convenor, Artisan and Weaver Cell of UP BJP, said, ''Every woman has embodied Goddess Durga in herself. She can do any task in hand. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initiatives to empower women are being accorded utmost importance.'' Irani also inaugurated 'Hello Kamal Shakti' mobile application to establish direct communication between women and organisations. She also announced that mobile number 9534350350 can be used for the same purpose, according to a statement issued by Shukla.

UP MSME Minister Uday Bhan Singh and UP BJP's general secretary Ashwini Tyagi were also present on the occasion.

