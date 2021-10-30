Left Menu

81.28 per cent votes cast in by-poll in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:25 IST
At least 81.28 per cent of the 17,911 electorate cast their votes in the by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram which was held amidst tight security on Saturday, state chief electoral officer P Jawahar said. The polling hours was extended by an hour beyond the normal time of 5 pm for the Sabbath followers and coronavirus posiive patients, he said, None of the 663 Bru voters who are in camps in Tripura cast their votes in the by-poll, he said. “81.28 per cent turnout was recorded till 6 pm, which could increase a little after the final tally,” Jawahar told PTI.

“As per our information not a single Bru voter from Tripura transit camps came and cast their votes in the two polling stations where their names figured,” he said.

There was no report of any untoward incident during the polling in the constituency, which falls in Kolasib district near the Mizoram-Assam border, where strict vigil was maintained by at least one company of central paramilitary force, besides state armed and unarmed forces, he said.

Forces were deployed in two sensitive polling stations at Zodina and Hortoki where the names of Bru voters are enrolled, the chief electoral officer said. There were a few incidents of glitches in EVMs, which were replaced immediately, he said.

The COVID-19 protocol was strictly maintained and the infected voters were provided PPE suits which they donned before exercising their franchise, he added.

The bypoll to Tuirial seat was necessitated due to the death of its lawmaker Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram Peoples Movement in August this year. The fight for the seat is a four-cornered one between the ruling Mizo National Front, main opposition ZPM, the Congress and BJP. Counting of votes for the Tuirial seat will be held on November 2 along with the other seats in various states where by-polls were held on Saturday.

