Seaweed cultivation along Lakshadweep coast has great potential: Union Minister

(Eds: adding more details) Kavaratti, Oct 30 (PTI): Union Minister L Murugan, who is on a three-day visit to Lakshadweep Islands, on Saturday visited the seaweed demonstration project site on Kavaratti Island in the Union Territory and said seaweed cultivation along Lakshadweep coast has great potential.

During the visit, he interacted with the members of the local women self-help groups, research scientists, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders who are involved in seaweed cultivation in the archipelago.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was accompanied by the Advisor to the island Administrator A Anbarasu, an official statement said here.

Murugan spoke to the women SHG members and learnt about the challenges faced by them.

''Seaweed cultivation has great potential along the coasts of Lakshadweep and also offers employment opportunities as well as economic empowerment to the people here, especially women. The government is focusing more on this,'' Union Minister said.

He also assured them that the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would extend the required assistance and support for developing Lakshadweep as the seaweed hub of the country in order to provide economic upliftment and livelihood opportunities to the local community.

Kick-starting his three-day Lakshadweep visit on Friday, Murugan said the Central government was committed to empowering the people of the islands and ensuring the Union Territory's self-sufficiency in the fisheries sector was its priority.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited the marine aquarium, museum, and fisheries jetty in Kavaratti Island. Murugan who proceeded to Bangaram Island, would attend various official functions there and interact with the fishermen of the island.

