Following are the top stories at 9.50 pm: FGN41 PM-2NDLDALL POPE PM Modi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican; invites the Pontiff to visit India Vatican City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a ''very warm meeting'' with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges posed by climate change, and also invited him to visit India at an early date.

FGN53 PM-G20 India ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by 2022 end: PM Modi at G20 Rome: India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in its fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the G-20 meeting here on Saturday, as he highlighted India's contributions to fighting the deadly disease.

NATION DEL25 PB-AMARINDER Time for rapprochement over, decision to leave Cong is final: Amarinder Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed reports of backend talks with the Congress, saying the time for rapprochement is over and his decision to leave the party is final.

DEL36 3RD LD BYPOLLS Bypolls: High turnout in most of the 29 assembly and 3 Lok Sabha seats New Delhi: A turnout of 50 percent to 80 percent was recorded on Saturday in bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states, with INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against the agri laws, and Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, among the prominent candidates in the fray.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,555 New Delhi: With 14,313 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,60,470, while the active cases were recorded at 1,61,555, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL15 VIRUS-CENTRE-ASSAM-WB Rising COVID-19 cases in Bengal, Assam: Centre asks states to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour New Delhi: In view of rising coronavirus cases, weekly positivity rates and decreasing testing figures in Assam and West Bengal, the Centre has asked the state governments to undertake a review of these parameters while stressing on strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

DEL28 UKD-2NDLD SHAH Shah seeks another term for BJP to bring prosperity to every home in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Uttarakhand has developed on all fronts under the BJP rule and sought another mandate for the party to bring prosperity to every home under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

DEL37 JK-BLAST-2NDLD SOLDIERS 2 army personnel killed in landmine blast while patrolling along LoC in JK Jammu: Two army personnel were killed and another was injured in a landmine explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL17 UP-LD SP-JOIN BJP MLA, 6 BSP legislators join SP in UP; Akhilesh taunts ruling party Lucknow: Seven legislators - one from the BJP and six suspended from the BSP - joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, who hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also claimed the BJP and the Congress ''are the same''.

DEL13 GANGA-TRIBUTARIES-MINIMUM FLOW After Ganga, Centre planning to set limits for minimum flow of water for its tributaries New Delhi: The Centre is planning to set limits for the minimum flow of water in various Ganga tributaries like Yamuna to have uninterrupted flow, which will ensure its cleanliness, a senior official said. By Uzmi Athar BOM20 GA-LD RAHUL Cong's assurances in manifesto not just commitment, but guarantee as credibility is important: Rahul in poll-bound Goa Panaji: Kickstarting the Congress's poll campaign in Goa, where Assembly elections are due early next year, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the assurances that his party will give in its election manifesto in the state will not just be a commitment, but a ''guarantee'' as not keeping the word will dent his credibility.

DEL31 KA-RAJKUMAR-LD MOURNING Posters in streets, chants of 'Appu' in air as Mysuru, Bengaluru mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death Mysuru/Bengaluru: From major streets in the capital city of Bengaluru to markets facing the iconic Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, countless admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places as they mourn his sudden demise. By Kunal Dutt BOM28 ARYAN-4TH LD RELEASE Aryan Khan back home after 22 days in Mumbai prison in cruise drugs case Mumbai: Aryan Khan had an emotional reunion with parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Saturday as he returned home from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

FOREIGN FGN22 PAK-TALIBAN-DIPLOMATS Pak quietly allows Taliban-appointed ‘diplomats’ to take charge of Afghan missions Islamabad: Pakistan has quietly allowed the Taliban-appointed “diplomats” to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in the country, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)