Time has bid farewell to SP, BSP, Cong from UP: Keshav Prasad Maurya

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:01 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the time has come to bid complete farewell to the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, and asserted that the BJP's victory march will continue in the state with the support of OBCs.

His remarks come in view of the assembly polls in the state next year.

Addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan', Maurya said, ''Time has come to bid complete farewell to the trio of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.'' ''The victory march of the BJP will continue with the support of OBCs, who constitute 54 per cent of the voters. Had there been no BJP, was it possible for Kalyan Singh to become the chief minister or for Keshav Prasad Maurya to become the deputy chief minister?'' he said.

Lok Sabha MP Rajveer Singh on the occasion said in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP gave a slogan of winning 265-plus seats, and the party (and its allies) won 325 seats.

''This time, the party has pledged to win over 300 seats, and the party will win 350 seats,'' he said.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that BJP is the only party, in which there is respect for all the sections of society.

