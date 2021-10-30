Left Menu

Sasikala, AIADMK leaders should work together: Ex MP Anwar Raja

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Minister and former MP Anwar Raja on Saturday said that expelled leader VK Sasikala and AIADMK leaders should join forces and work together.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:12 IST
Former MP Anwar Raja (File Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Minister and former MP Anwar Raja on Saturday said that expelled leader VK Sasikala and AIADMK leaders should join forces and work together. On being asked over former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's statement that party high command would discuss and decide about the reinduction of Sasikala into the AIADMK, Raja said, "I wholeheartedly welcome what Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam said. Sasikala and AIADMK leaders should join together, staying separate is not good."

Earlier in the day, Raja paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram. Earlier this month, Sasikala while speaking to the party workers at the event said that the AIADMK regime should be brought back to power in Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK knows, why I abstained from the election. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve supremacy. It's high time for us to stand together for the people. All we need is unity. The AIADMK regime must be brought back," said the former leader. This came after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls.

However, earlier this year, Sasikala had announced that she will stay away from politics and public life. In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

