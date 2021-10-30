Left Menu

HP bypolls: 100 pc turnout in world's highest polling booth

30-10-2021
The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet in Tashigang village of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 100 per cent voter turnout despite freezing weather of minus 16 degrees Celsius, an election official said.

All the 47 registered voters comprising 29 men and 18 women cast their votes, he added.

Besides, five poll officials cast their votes at Tashigang polling booth after showing their election duty certificate (EDCs) issued to them by the assistant returning officers, he added.

After exercising her franchise for the first time at Tashigang, Tashi Chhonjom said she was delighted to play her role in democracy by casting her vote. We all should cast our votes, she added.

Tashigang village is located in Lahaul-Spiti district which falls under Mandi parliamentary seat, where a direct contest is expected between late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of Congress and Kargil war hero Khushal Thakur of BJP.

The bypolls to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly constituencies of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh were held on Saturday.

Counting for the seats will be held on November 2.

