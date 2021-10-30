Over 86% cast vote in Huzurabad bypoll

(Eds: Updating) Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI): Over 86 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana on Saturday.

The polling process was peaceful, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel told PTI here.

The poll percentage was 86.33 till 7 PM but there might be a rise as voting was still on (after 7 PM) in two polling stations, he said.

The polling was held from 7 AM to 7 PM and the administration had set up 306 polling stations in the constituency.

COVID-19 guidelines were implemented as per the Election Commission's instructions, Goel said.

As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 men and 1,19,102 women, were eligible to exercise their franchise. Asked if any complaints were received from political parties, he said lots of complaints have been received from parties against one another from the beginning of the poll process itself on different issues and they were being attended to seriously.

The complaints were of different nature, including distribution of money, regarding speeches, not following COVID-19 guidelines during campaign, he said.

Appropriate actions like seizure of cash, arrests and others have been taken on the complaints, he said.

Almost Rs 3.60 crore in cash had been seized till Saturday morning, he said.

The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP) and Venkat Balmoori (Congress). The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in State politics continues unchallenged.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

