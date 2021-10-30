Left Menu

AP by-poll: Badvel Assembly witnesses over 68 % voter turnout

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:29 IST
AP by-poll: Badvel Assembly witnesses over 68 % voter turnout
  • Country:
  • India

By-poll for Badvel Assembly constituency in the district witnessed 68.12 per cent turnout and passed off peacefully on Saturday, officials said.

Chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand told PTI the final figures are still being calculated and there will not be any major change in the final figure.

Polling was held from 7 AM to 7 PM, the officials said.

The Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised MLA, terming it ''traditional values.'' BJP's candidate Suresh Panathala backed by actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is in the fray, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters. According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, as many as 281 polling stations for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as ''critical.'' Over 2,000 police personnel, including central armed police forces, were deployed at necessary places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021