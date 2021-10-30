Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against "precipitous" actions on Sunday

U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

Biden, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, will also discuss Turkey's request to purchase of F-16 fighter jets and its defense relationship with the United States.

Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, before withdrawing the threat.

