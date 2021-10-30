Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against "precipitous" actions on Sunday
- Country:
- Italy
U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday.
Biden, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, will also discuss Turkey's request to purchase of F-16 fighter jets and its defense relationship with the United States.
Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, before withdrawing the threat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Osman Kavala
- U.S.
- Rome
- Turkey
- Turkish
- United
- F-16
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
ALSO READ
Turkey reports 30,709 new COVID-19 cases, 7,570,932 in total
Turkish FM meets Taliban delegation, discusses importance of including ethnic groups in govt
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low
Turkey plans military action against Syrian Kurdish YPG if diplomacy fails
Two Turkish soldiers killed, five injured as blast hits vehicles in Syria's Idlib