Karnataka bypolls: Approximate 69% voter turnout in Sindgi, 84% in Hangal

An approximate 69 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Sindgi assembly constituency in Karnataka, while it was 84 per cent in Hangal segment, election officials said on Saturday.

Polling began at 7 am and went on till 7 pm.

According to poll officials, elections were held by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, and no incidents have been reported.

A total of 19 candidates were in the fray in the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindgi were women.

Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

A total of 4,39,148 voters, including 230 service voters, were eligible to cast their votes from both constituencies, at 560 polling stations.

The by-election was necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindgi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency.

The Congress has named M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindgi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal.

The JD(S), which was the first to announce its candidates, has fielded 33-year-old post graduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal.

This is the first electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after taking charge. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain Sindgi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts.

