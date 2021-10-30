4,200 women artisans, weavers in Uttar Pradesh join BJP

More than 4,200 women artisans and weavers from 26 districts in Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday ahead of the crucial assembly polls early next year.

''Political parties are trying to present themselves in a new look ahead of the assembly polls. But, the difference is that they (other political parties) make efforts to indulge in politics, and we dedicate ourselves for the welfare of the society.

“Those who want to do politics by entering the electoral battleground, I would only say that the women of UP have not forgotten the harassment they had to undergo, when a particular political party was in power in UP. They had the audacity to say boys tend to commit mistakes (ladke hai, ladko se to galti ho jati hai),” Irani said.

The women and child development minister further said that the women of the state have also not forgotten that earlier they were forced to attend nature's call after sunset as “no one bothered to construct toilets in their houses”.

“The women feared going to police stations earlier, but now there are women helpdesks at every police station. Anti-Romeo Squads have helped to stop the crime against women,” she said.

Motivating the women to join the saffron party, Irani said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to more than 6.25 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

From the organisation to the government, the party is trying to empower every part of society, she said as she threw light on various welfare programmes of the state and central government.

Kshipra Shukla, co-convenor, Artisan and Weaver Cell of UP BJP, said, ''Every woman has embodied Goddess Durga in herself. She can do any task in hand. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initiatives to empower women are being accorded utmost importance.'' Irani also inaugurated 'Hello Kamal Shakti' mobile application to establish direct communication between women and organisations. She also announced that mobile number 9534350350 can be used for the same purpose, according to a statement issued by Shukla.

UP MSME Minister Uday Bhan Singh and UP BJP's general secretary Ashwini Tyagi were also present on the occasion.

PTI NAV SRY

