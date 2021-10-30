Punjab CM speaks to Rajewal over farm laws issue

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:02 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday spoke to farmers' leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and discussed the Centre's farm laws issue with him.

Extending his government's full support to the protesting farmers, he told Rajewal about the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha scheduled to be convened on November 8.

In the Punjab Assembly session, the Centre's three farm laws will be rejected, besides opposing the Union government's recent notification extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the international border.

''Today, I spoke with Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Ji and discussed about the Three Farm Laws imposed by GoI on us,” said Channi in a tweet.

He spoke to Rajewal on phone, the video of which was uploaded on his Twitter handle.

Channi said, “we have called a special session in which we will reject the farm laws.” Meanwhile, former chief minister Amarinder Singh asked Channi not to “mislead” farmers.

“'My govt did all this @CHARANJITCHANNI. We spoke to farmer leaders on #FarmLaws & passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too. But Governor is sitting over them & he'll sit over any new laws. Pls don't mislead the farmers with false promises,” Amarinder's media advisor quoted him as saying. PTI CHS VSD HDA

