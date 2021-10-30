Left Menu

HP by-polls: Voters in Malana village reach polling station at altitude of 10,000 ft

The voters in Kullu's Malana village showed great enthusiasm during Parliamentary by-polls in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency on Saturday, and reached the polling booth situated at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet in large numbers.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:17 IST
Visuals from teh spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The voters in Kullu's Malana village showed great enthusiasm during Parliamentary by-polls in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency on Saturday, and reached the polling booth situated at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet in large numbers. In Himachal Pradesh, by-polls took place in three Assembly constituencies -- Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, along with Parliamentary by-polls in Kullu.

As per official data available on Election Commission till 10 pm, Arki recorded 65 per cent, Fatehpur recorded 66.67 per cent and Jubbal-Kotkhai recorded 78.75 per cent voter turnout, while Lok Sabha Mandi seat recorded 54.20 per cent voter turnout. The Election Commission had decided to hold these by-elections to fill vacancies and had fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

