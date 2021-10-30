Left Menu

Context of PM Modi's meeting with Pope to ensure we create better world for future generation: Archdiocese of Bombay

Expressing happiness over the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis in the Vatican, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett on Saturday said the message emanates from the meeting is to create a better world for the future generation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:26 IST
Context of PM Modi's meeting with Pope to ensure we create better world for future generation: Archdiocese of Bombay
Spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing happiness over the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis in the Vatican, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett on Saturday said the message emanates from the meeting is to create a better world for the future generation. "We are very happy to hear that Prime Minister Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit India. They both are very concerned about environmental issues. ," Father Nigel Barrett told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday. The meeting was scheduled only for twenty minutes however, it went on for an hour, sources said. Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty.

It may be recalled that the last Papal Visit happened in 1999 as Pope John Paul II visited India when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Now it is during Prime Minister Modi's term that the Pope has been invited to visit India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi departed from the Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday ahead of the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar. The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021