Raj polls: Cong candidates win zila pramukh seats in Dholpur, Alwar

Congress candidates were elected as zila pramukh in Dholpur and Alwar zila parishad polls in Rajasthan on Saturday.

In the zila pradhan elections held in 22 panchayat samitis of both the districts, 14 Congress and two party-supported candidates won. Six BJP candidates also won the pradhan seats.

Congratulating the party, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, “This is the victory of good governance of the state as well as the policies, programmes and principles of the Congress party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.” The ruling party had on Friday won majority of seats in both the zila parishads where elections were held in three phases, and formed the board on Saturday.

The election to the posts of 'pramukh' of zila parishad and 'pradhan' of 22 panchayat samitis in Alwar and Dholpur were held on Saturday.

Congress candidate Bhagwan Devi was elected as zila pramukh in Dholpur and Balbir Singh in Alwar.

Of the total 49 seats in Alwar zila parishad, the Congress won 25 seats, BJP 20, while four seats were won by independents on Friday. In Dholpur, the Congress won 17 out of total 23 posts of zila parishad members and BJP won six seats.

PCC chief Govind Singh also congratulated the winners.

