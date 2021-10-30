Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:52 IST
Gehlot should come out of his residence & ask people about their condition: Union min Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should come out of his residence and ask people about their condition.

Thakur's remarks come in response to Gehlot's allegation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the latter had conspired to topple the Rajasthan government last year.

“He (Gehlot) should come out of his residence and ask about the condition of the public,” the I&B minister said.

Thakur said the Union home minister has a lot of work to do and is engaged in the work for the nation.

Taking another dig at the Rajasthan CM, the I&B minister said Gehlot could not keep his colleagues together and that he should focus on his party.

On promotion of sports, Thakur, who is also the sports and youth affairs minister, said the corporate sector and educational institutes should come forward for the promotion of games.

The minister later held a meeting of the heads of various media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Rajasthan, including Press Information Bureau, All India Radio and Doordarshan, and directed them to take the welfare schemes of the central government to common people.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

