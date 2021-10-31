Biden says Russia must not manipulate natural gas flows for political purposes
31-10-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed efforts to keep Russia from manipulating natural gas flows with political aims in mind, the White House said on Saturday.
Biden, who is Rome for a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 nations, underscored that it was important "to ensure that Russia cannot manipulate natural gas flows for harmful political purposes," the White House said, adding that Biden and Merkel also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
