Three people shot dead during huge protests against Sudan coup, doctors say

Security forces shot dead three people during nationwide protests in Sudan on Saturday, a doctors committee said, as hundreds of thousands of people demanded the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup. In Khartoum, security forces used tear gas and gunfire to try to disperse a huge crowd after protesters had been setting up a stage and discussing the possibility of a sit-in, said a Reuters witness.

Mexico receives 6 million COVID-19 vaccines as pressure grows to up jabs

Mexico's health ministry said it had on Saturday received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children. The shipment of 5,993,700 doses followed the arrival of almost 6.5 million Sputnik V vaccine doses on Tuesday, easily the two biggest vaccine consignments Mexico has received, according to data on the ministry's website.

Western leaders urge Iran to act in 'good faith' on nuclear deal

The United States, Germany, France and Britain urged Iran on Saturday to resume compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal in order to "avoid a dangerous escalation". Leaders of the four countries, who are hoping to persuade Tehran to stop enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, said they wanted a negotiated solution.

Thousands demonstrate in Rome as G20 discuss climate

Thousands of people marched in Rome on Saturday during the summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, calling on them to act against climate change and ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines. Climate activists led the march, carrying colourful placards, playing drums and dancing as they demanded world leaders save the planet.

U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

The United States and European Union have agreed to end a festering dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, removing an irritant in transatlantic relations and averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs, U.S. officials said on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the deal will maintain U.S. "Section 232" tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% aluminum, while allowing "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals into the United States duty free.

G20 leaders face tough climate talks on second day of summit

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies sit down for a second day of talks on Sunday faced with the difficult task of bridging their differences on how to combat global warming ahead of a crucial United Nations summit on climate change. The first day of the Rome summit - the leaders' first face-to-face gathering since the start of the COVID pandemic - focused mainly on health and the economy, while climate and the environment is front and centre of Sunday's agenda.

Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises.

Tigrayan forces say they have taken town in Ethiopia's Amhara region, government denies this

Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting, but the government denied this. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability

Japanese voters decide on Sunday whether to endorse the conservative government or to weaken Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and possibly return the world's third-largest economy to a period of political uncertainty. The vote is a test for Kishida, who called the election soon after taking the top post this month, and for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been battered by its perceived mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them.

