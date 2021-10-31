'Iron Lady of India': Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi hailing her as a great example of women power.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ''Shakti Sthal'' here.

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

''My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,'' he said.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country. ''She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,'' the Congress said in its tweet.

