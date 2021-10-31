Rajib Banerjee to rejoin TMC in Tripura today

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajib Banerjee is set to rejoin the All India Trinamool Congress during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura today, sources said. Former TMC leader who was earlier a minister in Mamata Banerjee government was inducted in the national executive committee of the BJP earlier this month.

Subsequent, to his inclusion in the committee many BJP leaders' were upset about the decision of the national leadership. Rajib Banerjee contested the West Bengal polls as a BJP candidate from Domjur constituency and lost to the TMC candidate.

Post the defeat the speculation of him going back to TMC was already making the rounds. This comes amidst many BJP leaders like Babul Supriyo defecting to TMC in West Bengal. (ANI)

