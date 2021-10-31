Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

On the occasion of National Unity Day which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to remember the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 11:14 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of National Unity Day which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to remember the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India. On the 146th birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while remembering Sardar Patel talked about his fight for the farmers in 1928 Bardoli Satyagraha.

"Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel strengthened the voice of farmers demanding their right and self-respect during the Bardoli Satyagraha," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "His struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of farmers and their rights," she added.

"Today when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened, we have to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He is one of the important voices amongst the Congress leaders who built these pillars of democracy," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tweeted, "On the birth anniversary of Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel I pay my tributes to the man who tied the nation in the one thread of unity. The efficient leadership and ability of Sardar Patel will continue to inspire all of us in the making a united India."

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31. It was introduced by the Central government in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

