RSS should talk about proverty, hunger rather than discrimination: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabole for his statement on religious conversion and said that RSS should talk about poverty, hunger and other problems of the country rather than talking about discrimination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 11:15 IST
RSS should talk about proverty, hunger rather than discrimination: BSP
BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabole for his statement on religious conversion and said that RSS should talk about poverty, hunger and other problems of the country rather than talking about discrimination. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "RSS talks of discrimination all the time. It should talk about the problems that exist within the country, which are poverty, hunger, atrocities against the downtrodden people and injustice with women in society. I want to say that RSS should be engaged in some constructive work rather than talking about discrimination."

The BSP national spokesperson also criticised the Central government for the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices in the country. "Everyday news is coming that prices of petrol, diesel and gas are increasing. The prices of other essential commodities are also increasing. The Modi government made promises to the people that it will bring 'Achhe din' but the government is bringing inflation, not 'achhe din'. The common people are very disappointed and upset due to the policies of the central government," added Bhadoria.

Bhadoria's remarks came after the RSS on Saturday suggested that religious conversions should stop in the country and the ones who are denouncing their faith should publicly declare it. The RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had said that the RSS will welcome any anti-conversion bill passed by the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

