Left Menu

Vice Prez Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 11:18 IST
Vice Prez Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Patel
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged people to work towards eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption by taking inspiration from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

As the country celebrates Patel's birth anniversary on Sunday as National Unity Day to honour his legacy, ''let us take inspiration from this iconic personality and work towards strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The vice president also called for eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption.

The vice president paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister, during his visit to Ram Mohan Library in Vijayawada on Sunday, his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021