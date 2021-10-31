Left Menu

Tripura: Former BJP leader Ashish Das set to join TMC

Ashish Das, former BJP leader from Tripura, is likely to join TMC today in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:04 IST
Ashish Das (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ashish Das, former BJP leader from Tripura, is likely to join TMC today in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. After resigning from the BJP on October 5, Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's house.

After resignation, the BJP had claimed that there is no immediate threat to its government in Tripura as the BJP has a majority in the Assembly with 44 MLAs, including 36 of BJP, supporting the government. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee is set to rejoin the All India Trinamool Congress during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura today, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

