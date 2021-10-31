Left Menu

TMC intimidated voters during by-polls, elections not 'free and fair': Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that TMC workers intimidated voters during by-polls in the state and said that the elections were not held in a 'free and fair' manner.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:11 IST
TMC intimidated voters during by-polls, elections not 'free and fair': Bengal BJP chief
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that TMC workers intimidated voters during by-polls in the state and said that the elections were not held in a 'free and fair' manner. West Bengal went to by-polls in Khardah, Santipur, Dinhata and Gosaba assembly seats on Saturday.

"TMC workers are visiting every house in Dinhata since last night and are threatening people not to vote in the elections. In Khardah, this morning, our candidate caught two fake voters, out of which one is speaking on camera that he is from Bangladesh. They are coming from Bangladesh and voting in West Bengal. According to me, it cannot be called a free and fair election," said Majumdar while speaking to ANI here today. "People have been caught but the administration is silent here. This is not a free and fair election. People are not being allowed to vote even in Santipur," added Majumdar.

Reacting to TMC's ongoing campaigns in Goa and Tripura ahead of assembly elections in the states, Majumdar said, " I request Mamata Banerjee to assure migrant labourers who went from West Bengal to Goa in search of livelihood, that they will get a job in Bengal only." Speaking on the NIA charge sheet filed against an alleged Al-Qaeda operative who is reportedly a resident of West Bengal, Majumdar called West Bengal a "threat hotspot".

"I feel ashamed to say this but West Bengal is becoming a threat hotspot in India. Every day people are entering here from Bangladesh. The border is completely open because there is no fencing on the borderline. Terrorists enter from Bangladesh and hide in West Bengal, especially Kolkata," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021