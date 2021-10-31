Bypolls to RS seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

Left Menu

Bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of Kerala Congress (M)leader Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress from the upper house earlier this year.The notification would be issued on November 9 and the poll will be held on November 29, the EC said in a statement.The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29.Mani had resigned in January this year. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in July, 2024. Ghosh had resigned in September this year and her term was to end in April, 2026. During the second wave of COVID-19, the Commission had decided against holding the Kerala RS bypoll till the situation improves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:02 IST
Bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of Kerala Congress (M)leader Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress from the upper house earlier this year.

The notification would be issued on November 9 and the poll will be held on November 29, the EC said in a statement.

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29.

Mani had resigned in January this year. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in July, 2024.

Ghosh had resigned in September this year and her term was to end in April, 2026. During the second wave of COVID-19, the Commission had decided against holding the Kerala RS bypoll till the situation improves.

