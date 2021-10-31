Left Menu

Sardar Patel charted India's destiny after Independence: Yogi Adityanath

He said Patel with his farsightedness brought together many provinces of the country, and helped turn it into the biggest democracy of the world.Sardar Patel with his wisdom and far-sightedness, made all the 563 self-governing states a part of India, and laid the foundation of an integrated India, Adityanath said.The Chief Minister also administered oath of unity on the occasion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:02 IST
Sardar Patel charted India's destiny after Independence: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not only the architect of free India, but also someone who charted its course after the Independence.

Adityanath made the comment on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel -- also celebrated as National Unity Day -- and flagged off 75 motorcycles from his official residence here.

''Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not only the architect of free India, but also decided the direction, which free India has to take. "As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, he unmasked all conspiracies, as at that point of time, there were a number of foreign powers which did not want India to stay united," Adityanath said on the occasion. He said Patel with his farsightedness brought together many provinces of the country, and helped turn it into the "biggest democracy of the world".

''Sardar Patel with his wisdom and far-sightedness, made all the 563 self-governing states a part of India, and laid the foundation of an integrated India," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also administered oath of unity on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021