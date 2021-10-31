Left Menu

Will probe if formal complaint received: Maharashtra Min over fake caste certificate allegations on Sameer Wankhede

The Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde while reacting to the allegations that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede faked his caste certificate for the job, said on Sunday that if the department receives a formal complaint, it will investigate the matter.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:46 IST
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde speaking to reportes in Pune on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde while reacting to the allegations that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede faked his caste certificate for the job, said on Sunday that if the department receives a formal complaint, it will investigate the matter. "If someone objects to the validity of the caste certificate of Sameer Wankhede and files a complaint with the social justice department, we will probe the matter," said Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik who has been leveling various allegations on Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case came to the fore, accusing him of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job. He had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally. Malik had also shared a purported picture of 'nikah' of Wankhede with his first wife Dr. Shabana Quraishi.

"Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi," Malik had said in a tweet along with a photograph. In a subsequent tweet, the minister said, "Presenting shortly the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'."

Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

