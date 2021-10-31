Left Menu

PM Modi greets Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:59 IST
PM Modi greets Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) at a rally (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday. "Birthday wishes to my Ministerial colleague, Sarbananda Sonowal," PM Modi tweeted.

"He is spearheading India's strides in achieving port-led development as well as boosting the shipping sector. He is also making efforts to popularise traditional forms of medicine. Praying for his long life," the tweet added. Sarbananda Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with an additional charge of the AYUSH Ministry.

Various other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Sonowal's Cabinet colleagues have also tweeted wishes to him. (ANI)

