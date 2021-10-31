Maha: 63.95 pc voting in Deglur Assembly bypoll
- Country:
- India
The final voting percentage in Saturday's bypoll for the Deglur Assembly seat in Nanded in Maharashtra was 63.95 per cent, an official said on Sunday.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, and 12 candidates were in the fray, including Jitesh Antapurkar of the Congress, Shiv-Sena-turned BJP leader Subhash Sabne and Uttam Ingole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Around 1.90 lakh of the constituency's 2.98 lakh eligible voters took part in the bypoll, the official informed.
The result will be declared on November 2, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fire in Thane furniture godown doused, no casualty reported
Cruise ship drug haul being used to defame Maharashtra, alleges Uddhav Thackeray
MVA is most corrupt govt in Maharashtra's history, extortion its only agenda: Fadnavis
Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune
Sunteck Realty forms partnership to develop 110-acre housing project in Maharashtra