Maha: 63.95 pc voting in Deglur Assembly bypoll

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The final voting percentage in Saturday's bypoll for the Deglur Assembly seat in Nanded in Maharashtra was 63.95 per cent, an official said on Sunday.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, and 12 candidates were in the fray, including Jitesh Antapurkar of the Congress, Shiv-Sena-turned BJP leader Subhash Sabne and Uttam Ingole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Around 1.90 lakh of the constituency's 2.98 lakh eligible voters took part in the bypoll, the official informed.

The result will be declared on November 2, he added.

