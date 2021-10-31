PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists. Modi tweeted, ''On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)