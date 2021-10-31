Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists. Modi tweeted, On her death anniversary, paying tributes to Indias former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji.

PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi
