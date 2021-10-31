Tripura: Former BJP leader Ashish Das joins TMC
Ashish Das, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Tripura, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday in Agartala. He was inducted into the party in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
After resigning from the BJP on October 5, Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house. Rajib Banerjee, who is also a former BJP leader, rejoined TMC on Sunday. Banerjee was earlier a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and was inducted into the national executive committee of the BJP earlier this month. (ANI)
