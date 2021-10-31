SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt
- Country:
- India
Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government.
Speaking to PTI, Singh said, ''Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation.'' Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.
He sat on an 'anshan' (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mayawati demands strict action against culprits of Singhu border killing, aid for Chhattisgarh mishap victims
Singhu border killing could be new way to create chaos in India, alleges BJP's Kavinder Gupta
Dalit outfits demand strict action against culprits of Singhu border lynching
Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest, says Rakesh Tikait
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue, condition improving: AIIMS official