Left Menu

People angry with UP Govt over unemployment, inflation; going to vote out BJP in upcoming Assembly polls: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ahead of addressing a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, on Sunday said that the people have decided to vote out the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:46 IST
People angry with UP Govt over unemployment, inflation; going to vote out BJP in upcoming Assembly polls: Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ahead of addressing a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, on Sunday said that the people have decided to vote out the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the upcoming Assembly elections. He alleged that people are angry over the state government's handling of issues like unemployment, farmers' issue and inflation.

He further claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in their state. Speaking to reporters, CM Baghel said, "In the upcoming UP elections, unemployment, farm laws and inflation are the main issues in the state. People of the state are angry and disappointed with the state government over the handling of these issues. The farmers of UP are impressed with the Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in UP also. The people have decided to vote out the BJP government in UP in the upcoming polls."

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021