Left Menu

AAP's foray into Goa politics: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day long visit to Goa on Monday.In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:50 IST
AAP's foray into Goa politics: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on Monday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day long visit to Goa on Monday.

In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. ''May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa to have a dialogue with my Goan brothers and sisters." The party has announced it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls over issues like unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021