AAP's foray into Goa politics: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on Monday
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day long visit to Goa on Monday.In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day long visit to Goa on Monday.
In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. ''May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa to have a dialogue with my Goan brothers and sisters." The party has announced it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls over issues like unemployment.
