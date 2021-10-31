Our party, leaders stand for righteousness, nation-building, claims Mahila Cong chief

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making comments on Congress' "political seriousness", acting President of Mahila Congress Neeta D'Souza on Sunday stated that Congress and its leadership stands for righteousness and building the nation. "We know what we stand for, the Congress and our leadership stands for righteousness and bringing the nation together," said Neeta D'Souza.

D'Souza's reaction came after the remarks of the TMC chief who had claimed that Congress wasn't serious about politics and it was due to them that Narendra Modi will become stronger. "It's really unfortunate that a person who is what is she today is because of the grounding she got in Congress, the world knows it and I leave her conscious to analysis her own statement," D'Souza said added. (ANI)

