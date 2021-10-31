U.N. representative to Sudan discussed options for mediation with Hamdok
The U.N. Special Representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, discussed the options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan with ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday.
Perthes said in a tweet that Hamdok was "at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest".
