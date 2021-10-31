Left Menu

Biennial elections to 3 Andhra, 6 Telangana seats on November 29

The Election Commission on Sunday announced biennial elections to three and six seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council respectively on November 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:20 IST
The Election Commission on Sunday announced biennial elections to three and six seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council respectively on November 29. The biennial elections have been necessitated after the term of office of Andhra Pradesh MLCs Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani, Mohammed Ahmed Shariff and Somu Veerraju and Telangana MLCs Akula Lalitha, Mohammed Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukender Reddy,Vidyasagar Nethi, Venkateshwarlu Bodakunti and Shrihari Kadiyam expired on May 31 and June 3, 2021, respectively.

According to an official statement issued by the EC, the last date for filing nominations for the biennial polls is November 16. The counting of votes shall take place on November 29 at 5 pm. (ANI)

