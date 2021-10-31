Left Menu

'Iron Lady of India': Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice by walking on the path of ideals. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said history will always be a witness to the enormous contribution of Indias first woman prime minister and a symbol of womens empowerment, Indira Gandhi.The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime ministers contribution to the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:20 IST
The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with party leader Rahul Gandhi hailing her as a great example of women power.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ''Shakti Sthal'' here.

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

''My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us,'' former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,'' he said.

Posting her picture as a kid with Indira Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice by walking on the path of ideals.'' Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said history will always be a witness to the enormous contribution of India's first woman prime minister and a ''symbol of women's empowerment'', Indira Gandhi.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country. ''She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,'' the Congress said in its tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

