France's Macron tells UK's Johnson to respect the rules in fishing row

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:58 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that London should respect international rules in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, a French presidential adviser said. "The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work towards de-escalation," the official told reporters after a private, one-on-one meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.

Macron told Johnson that he expected seriousness and respect between the two men after days of threats and counter-threats over fishing licences, the presidential adviser said.

