Erdogan, Biden to form mechanism to improve ties after "very positive" talks - Turkish media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:45 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere. Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a major diplomatic crisis, Erdogan and Biden held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. On Saturday, a U.S. official had said they would discuss human rights and Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits.

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and Biden discussed steps to boost bilateral trade and emphasised the fundamentals of their NATO alliance and strategic partnership during the talks.

