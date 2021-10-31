Erdogan, Biden to form mechanism to improve ties after "very positive" talks - Turkish media
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere. Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a major diplomatic crisis, Erdogan and Biden held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. On Saturday, a U.S. official had said they would discuss human rights and Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits.
Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and Biden discussed steps to boost bilateral trade and emphasised the fundamentals of their NATO alliance and strategic partnership during the talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted
Biden admin, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Sitharaman
Biden admin, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Sitharaman
Biden to attend memorial service honoring U.S. law enforcement officers
India's economic reforms seen as a "positive step" by Biden administration: Sitharaman