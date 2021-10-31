Assam bye-elections: 73.77pc votes cast in 5 seats

Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam that concluded peacefully on Saturday, the Election Commission of India said.

Women voters exercised their franchise more than men, while none of the four transgenders in the five constituencies voted, the ECI data shared by a state government spokesperson said on Sunday. Though the number of male voters in the five constituencies was more than women by a little over 10,000, the voter turnout of women was 73.38 per cent against 73.17 per cent of male electors. Thowra constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.56 per cent, followed by Gossaigaon with 77.20 per cent and Bhabanipur with 76.84 per cent.

The lowest turnout was registered in Tamulpur with 67.84 per cent of electors coming out to vote.

The voting percentage in the fifth constituency, Mariani was 71.70, the ECI figures said.

The electoral fate of 31 candidates has been sealed in the EVMs, with eight each in the fray in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra, and four in Mariani.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

A senior police official said on Saturday that no untoward incident had been reported from any of the constituencies, where tight security was in place.

The bye-elections to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhapanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)