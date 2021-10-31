Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:56 IST
NHK exit poll: Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority
Image Credit: Twitter(@kishida230)
  • Japan

Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber Diet, NHK reported.

Their combined seats will exceed the majority of 233, but will lose ground from 305 seats previously in a setback for Kishida's weeksold administration that could affect his long-term grip on power.

Kishida, elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party, dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office.

